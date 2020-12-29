Superman & Lois Photo : Nino Muñoz/The CW

We’ve already met the title characters from The CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois on Supergirl and various Arrowverse crossover shows (not to mention decades of superhero fiction, but that doesn’t count), but we still haven’t really gotten a sense of what kind of threats Superman and Lois will be facing on a weekly basis—this is a CW show, after all, so you can’t have Doomsday showing up constantly. It’s expensive to put all of those bony spikes on someone. Now, though, The CW has released a new teaser trailer featuring Arrowverse Superman flying through some crystalline representations of the members of his family while he voiceovers about being a good person and holding onto the bonds of family. You know, Superman stuff. There are little glimpses of the Clark and Lois’ teenage sons (born from some Crisis On Infinite Earths reality-shifting shenanigans), but not a whole lot beyond that.

Considering that some of the “beyond that” stuff sounds a bit troubled, that might be a good thing. The series premieres on February 23 on The CW.