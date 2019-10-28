Church Of Satan responds to Jesus Is King: "Satan is the best friend Kanye has ever had"

After announcing Yandhi, delaying Yandhi, premiering his Sunday Service choir at Coachella, debuting a Christian-inspired clothing line to celebrate his newly embraced Christianity, announcing a new album called Jesus Is King without mention of Yandhi, delaying said album, and then premiering an IMAX movie while claiming he’ll no longer make secular music again, Kanye West finally dropped his new album on Friday afternoon, and goddamn, it’s pretty bad.

The rapper’s been vocal about his Christianity in recent interviews with Zane Lowe and Big Boy, and his pastor, Adam Taylor, said on a podcast with Apologia Studios that Kanye told him he wanted to quit rap music altogether, deeming it “the devil’s music.” Furthermore, “L.A. Monster,” a leaked song promised on his original Jesus Is King tracklist, claims that Satan is running Los Angeles, and that he’s essentially fighting off the devil with his new album. Kanye West truly wants to kick Satan’s ass .

Well Kanye, The Church of Satan has news for you.



After a user tweeted, “Satan is pissed,” The Church replied, “Only those who read our literature will ‘get it’.”



The Church of Satan was quoting founder Anton Szandor LaVey, who famously said, “Satan has been the best friend the church has ever had, as he has kept it in business all these years!” It wasn’t long before Kanye fans and, well, Christians, began flooding the Church’s mentions, allowing its social media team an easy opportunity to further elaborate on its belief system.

Elsewhere on social media , critics have been dunking on the album’s “Closed On Sunday , ” a song that juxtaposes Kanye’s Sunday devotion with a value meal at Ch ick-Fil-A.



Burger King is lovin’ it, too.

God save us all.

