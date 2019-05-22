Christopher Nolan has pulled the curtain back just a teensy bit more on his mysterious new film, which Deadline reveals is titled Tenet. I’m sure the fact that the title is a palindrome will have no thematic or mechanical bearing whatsoever on the plot of Nolan’s latest, described as “an action epic evolving around the world of international espionage.” Nolan, who began filming Tenet today, has also added a few more actors to his ensemble: Michael Caine (no shit), Kenneth Branagh (who previously appeared in Dunkirk, aka Boats ‘n’ Bros), Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, and Dimple Kapadia. Those last two names are significant because they are both women (gasp), and—combined with previously-announced cast member Elizabeth Debicki—that brings the total of ladies in Nolan’s new movie to three. That’s like the most women Christopher Nolan has had in one movie since The Prestige. (No, having three women play one character at three different points in her life in Interstellar doesn’t count. Sorry!)

The latest batch of famous people join fellow cast members John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, aka RBatz—there’s something real cute about the new Batman starring in a movie directed by the guy who did the last Batman. I wonder what those two will talk about. Boats, probably. Tenet, which hits theaters next July, also reunites Nolan with Hoyte Van Hoytema, his cinematographer on Dunkirk.