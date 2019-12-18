Christopher Nolan on his mysterious Tenet: "There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made"

Photo : Andreas Rentz ( Getty Images )

Warner Bros. has been mostly tight-lipped about Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, withholding plot details and releasing a teaser that raised more questions than it answered. That changes this weekend, as a trailer for the project is looming and select IMAX screenings of The Rise Of Skywalker will be treated to a prologue sequence for the film. In advance of the veil being lifted, Nolan has shared a whole host of new Tenet details with Entertainment Weekly, describing the film as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” But, as you might expect, Nolan’s vision will be decidedly weirder than your typical Mission: Impossible.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” says Nolan. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way.” This description dovetails with the aforementioned teaser, which exuded sci-fi vibes in the vein of Nolan’s Inception.

Advertisement

Nolan goes on to describe the film as being his “biggest in terms of international reach,” saying that the “large-scale production” shot in seven countries with a number of set pieces. “There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made,” he declares.

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh star in Tenet, but Nolan says that BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington is “very much the hero” of the story. “He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from — cars and helicopters. This guy moves.”

Entertainment Weekly’s also shared a few first-look photos at the film featuring Washington, Pattinson, and Debicki. Check those out below.