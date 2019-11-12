Christian Serratos becomes Selena in first teaser for Selena: The Series

Great news for everyone who’s already sick of reading about Disney+: Netflix has released the first footage of Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla in the upcoming series Selena: The Series. The teaser features Serratos applying lipstick and practicing her dance moves in the late Tejano singer’s iconic sparkly purple jumpsuit, while Quintanilla’s mother looks on approvingly. We watch Christian/Selena walk past her father and onto a sound stage, where she sings “Como La Flor” before a voice offstage tells her—Christian, not Selena—that they’re ready to begin filming. It definitely gave us some chills, but like, the good kind.

Serratos, who’s also appeared on The Walking Dead, certainly looks and sorta sounds the part of the famous singer, who achieved massive mainstream success and crossed over from Tejano to the top of the pop music charts before her tragic death at the young age of 23. The new series premieres sometime in 2020 and co-stars Noemi Gonzalez as Selena’s sister Suzette, who becomes the first female drummer in Tejano history, and Seidy Lopez as Selena’s mother, Marcella. The series also stars Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) as Selena’s father, Abraham, and Gabriel Chavarria (The Purge) as Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla.