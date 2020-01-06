Christian Bale in talks to join Thor: Love And Thunder

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Here’s an interesting possibility for the MCU: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christian Bale is talking to Marvel Studios about possibly joining Taika Waititi’s next Thor sequel, subtitled Love And Thunder. If so, this would mean Bale would be returning to the world of superhero movies, where he previously received a lot of acclaim for his work in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy (well, his Bruce Wayne was really good even if his gruff Batman voice descended into self-parody pretty often). We don’t know who Bale would be playing—THR says any character details are “being kept in Odin’s Vault,” which is a fun reference even if Odin’s Vault got ransacked in the last movie—but the internet has a theory.

People on social media are clamoring for Bale to play Beta Ray Bill, a.k.a. the horse-faced alien that was revealed to be worthy enough to wield Mjolnir a long time ago. We already know this movie will involve other people being as worthy as Thor, since Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster is going to become the (or a) new Thor in this movie, but we think that’s a setup for a more likely character that Bale could play. In the Mighty Thor comics where Jane Foster had the hammer, she repeatedly faced off against a slimy businessman named Dario Agger who is always an asshole and is sometimes also a minotaur, which would be sort of an American Psycho-y character for Bale to play (plus he’s a minotaur).

Whoever he is, assuming he does join the movie, we won’t get to see it for a while. Thor: Love And Thunder doesn’t open until November 2021.