It’s an end of an era: Chrissy Teigen has left Twitter. The model and entrepreneur’s been using Twitter for a long time, and the site is in part to credit for her becoming a massive celebrity. She was even the only non-political figure President Joe Biden followed from his presidential account until she asked him to please unfollow her. After many instances of valid criticism (she’s a rich, famous person who performed an occasionally tone-deaf form of relatability on the platform) and conspiracy-fueled harassment (she and husband John Legend have long been targets of the verifiably bogus Pizzagate and QAnon movements) Teigen decided she’d had enough, making the announcement of leaving the platform in a series of tweets before deleting her account.

“For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends. But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,” she wrote. “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not. My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!”

She also told her followers to “never forget that [their] words matter.” “I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised,” she admitted. “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here. God I have said fucked up shit and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity.”

Teigen ended her statement writing, “I’m just a sensitive shit, okay!? I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.” And that’s fair! Twitter is referred to as a hellsite for a reason, and she was on the receiving end of a lot of hate. Now Twitter’s going to have to find a new enemy. Shall we suggest Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp guy?

