Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images for City Harvest)

It’s been months since we last heard about Quibi, the streaming service with the worst name since Seeso, Go90, Netflix, and Hulu (all streaming services have bad names), but now we have some news about one of the first real shows coming to the “shortform video platform.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chrissy Teigen is getting her own courtroom show on Quibi called—get this—Chrissy’s Court, where she will “adjudicate real small-claims cases… with the parties involved agreeing to abide by her verdicts.” Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen, will act as her bailiff. Here’s Teigen’s statement on the announcement: “When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands.” (Cellino & Barnes was a personal injury law firm in New York that was undone by feuding a couple years ago.)

Going back to Quibi—which stands for “quick bites of content,” in case you were coming around on the name—its initial announcement came with promises that Lena Waithe, Sam Raimi, Jennifer Lopez, and Guillermo del Toro were all developing shows of some sort, but this is the first show we have some concrete information about.

