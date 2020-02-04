Chris Pratt is taking his abs back to TV for Antoine Fuqua

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Unlikely action star Chris Pratt is returning to the smaller screen from whence he came for a new thriller series from Antoine Fuqua and MRC Television. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt and his improbable abs will executive produce and star in The Terminal List, based on the novel by Jack Carr. Fuqua, who directed Pratt in The Magnificent Seven, will direct the pilot and executive produce the potential series, which has yet to find a network . In The Terminal List, Pratt will play a Navy SEAL who begins to question the events surrounding the ambushing of his platoon during a covert mission. The conspiracy thriller is reportedly “envisioned as a multiple-season scripted drama” as opposed to a limited series event—a refreshing moment of honesty in the current Peak TV landscape. David DiGi lio, whose credits include CBS All Access’ Strange Angel, will write the script for the series, which is said to be looking for a high-profile network or streaming service to call home.



Before becoming a blockbuster superstar with roles in Guardians Of The Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt was best known for his role as the lovable doofus Andy Dwyer on NBC’s Parks And Recreation. Prior to that, as any proper girl who came of age in the early ’00s will tell you, Pratt appeared on Everwood and the final season of The O.C., in which he played a hippie college student named “Che” whose real name was Chester.