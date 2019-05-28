Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth’s ambivalence towards The Dark World and the MCU’s early depiction of Thor is on record, but the actor revealed in a new interview with Variety that his last few turns as the Asgardian have him optimistic about the character’s future.

“I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go. But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

Advertisement

That’s unlikely, as Thor literally sailed away with the Guardians Of The Galaxy at the end of Endgame, leading many to speculate that his rapport with Rocket (“Rabbit”) and Groot (“Tree”) will continue to blossom in the third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie. Also, Thor’s primed for a rebirth, as the last Marvel film found him to be an out-of-shape gamer who, by film’s end, is ready again for adventure. “I enjoyed that version of Thor,” he added. “It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own.”

Read the full interview here, wherein Hemsworth reveals he turned down the next Star Trek sequel (“I didn’t feel like we landed on a reason to revisit that yet”), lobbies for Idris Elba to play James Bond, and credits the Ghostbusters reboot with “priming audiences to accept Thor’s turn to screwball comedy.”