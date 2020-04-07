Screenshot : Netflix ( YouTube

Chris Hemsworth stars in Netflix’s Extraction as a guy who casually jumps off giant cliffs into water, where he then and sits serenely at the bottom as if he’s fuckin’ Aquaman. He’s not Aquaman, though; he’s not even a superhero, which is a nice change of pace for both Hemsworth and the MCU’s Russo brothers, all of whom serve as producers on this over-the-top action flick.

Per the synopsis, Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a “fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose.” After getting wrapped up in a war between opposing drug lords, he finds himself invested in the safety of a kidnapped child, thus melting the heart of a guy who’s probably killed a few thousand people.

Joe Russo wrote the screenplay, while director Sam Hargrave, making his feature debut after stunt coordinating Avengers: Endgame, looks to be giving Michael Bay a run for his money with the help of bazooka, a helicopter, and a crowded bridge .

Extraction, which was shot on location in India and Thailand, rounds out its cast with the likes of David Harbour, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, and Golshifteh Farahani. It looks like the sort of film you’d want to see a big screen, but, considering that’s not really an option right now, you can expect it in your Netflix queue on April 24.