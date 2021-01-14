Chris Evans Photo : Joe Scarnici ( Getty Images )

After nearly two long years in the proverbial ice, it sounds like Chris Evans might be getting ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, unnamed sources say that Evans is going to come back as Captain America for at least one “property” but maybe two. The sources say it’s “unlikely” that this will be for a fourth Captain America movie, but will most likely be akin to Robert Downey Jr. popping up as Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming—which is to say that he could theoretically be a “supporting character” who is integral to the plot, as opposed to, say, Doctor Strange showing up in Thor: Ragnarok.

Naturally, Deadline says Marvel had “no comment” when asked about this, as the studio isn’t generally in the habit of divulging huge spoilers (we’ll have to wait until someone asks Mark Ruffalo about this), but it’s not like this is completely impossible to imagine. The resolution of Captain America’s multi-film story arc in Avengers: Endgame seemed pretty definitive, but Evans could easily come back as the old Steve Rogers from that movie and offer some words of wisdom to… Spider-Man? Ant-Man? It’s actually kind of hard to guess who he’d interact with, since the characters he interacted with the most aren’t necessarily getting new movies. Deadline’s story doesn’t specifically say this is about a movie, though that does seem to be the implication, and the Avengers that Cap knew—Falcon, possibly Hulk, and Hawkeye—are heading to Disney+ instead of new spin-off movies.

Of course, Captain America did also travel through time with the Infinity Stones at the end of Endgame, so he could do literally anything at any time in any upcoming movie and the writers just have to have him say “alright, need to go back and drop off these Infinity Stones.” This is the kind of weird/dumb shit that happens in comics all the time! Isn’t it great?

