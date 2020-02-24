Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Which will America get sick of first: Chris Evans playing against type as a bad guy or Jon Hamm playing against type as a goofy dope? Hopefully it’s not the former, because The Hollywood Reporter says that Evans is in talks to join Greg Berlanti’s remake of Little Shop Of Horrors as sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello. THR notes that it’s a “flashy” role, which is saying something in a production that typically involves a dramatic plant puppet (though there’s no word on how Audrey II will be brought to life in this version). Either way, this will be the musical version of the story, naturally, so we will get to hear Evans sing “Dentist!” at some point. Steve Martin played the dentist in Frank Oz’s cult-classic film version of the musical.

Now, before you ask why every beloved film has to get a pointless remake, this one at least could have a pretty good cast. THR says Billy Porter has already signed on to provide the voice of Audrey II, and Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are apparently in “various stages of talks” to play Seymour and Audrey. (Potential Avengers reunion!) As for Berlanti, his career as a film director is at least better than his career as a film writer, and he’s the mastermind behind The CW’s Arrowverse, so that all seems reasonably good. Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait until this gets a bit closer to actually happening before we’ll find out if Berlanti will use the original ending, though. (He has to, right? Audiences in the 2020s are much more open to apocalyptic downers than they were in the ‘80s.)