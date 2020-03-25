Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Chris Evans goes from defending the world to Defending Jacob, whoever that is

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsDefending JacobChris EvansJaeden MartellAppleapple tv
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Chris Evans goes from defending the world to iDefending Jacob/i, whoever that is
Photo: Apple TV+ (YouTube)

Apple TV+ didn’t have the most auspicious start, but Little America was solid and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet a promising new comedy. Next month, the nascent streamer will return with two new dramas, the teen spy series Home Before Dark and Defending Jacob, a legal thriller that compensates for its bland name with a cast that includes Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery, and It’s Jaeden Martell.

Based on William Landay’s 2012 novel, the series stars Evans as a small town assistant district attorney whose teenage son gets swept up in the murder case of a classmate. Morten Tyldum, who directed the Oscar-nominated The Imitation Game (and 2016's uber-dud Passengers), helms all eight episodes of the series, which looks to explore the ways in which a public investigation can turn both the core suspect and that suspect’s family into local pariahs.

Defending Jacob, which also counts Evans as an executive producer, premieres with its first three episodes on April 24, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly through May 29.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

CBS All Access releases all of Star Trek: Picard for free through April

Heidi and Tim make it work in Amazon’s Making The Cut

Here's a bunch of plot points some show called Game Of Thrones didn't wrap up

Jimmy plays Superman by throwing Lois under the bus on a double-crossing Better Call Saul