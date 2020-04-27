Photo : Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt ( Netflix )

That rascally reverend is at it again—and it’s up to viewers like you (yes, you) to help Kimmy Schmidt stop him... or get married... or stop the hot Jon Hamm-shaped reverend... or marry Daniel Radcliffe. You know what, why not both? We’re probably going to need to watch Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend more than once, and based on the new trailer, that’s absolutely okay:

Ellie Kemper’s eponymous protagonist is back for an all-new interactive Netflix special featuring returning co-stars Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Jon Hamm, Carol Kane, Amy Sedaris, and Fred Armisen—and you! You’ll decide which path Kimmy takes on her journey to stop the reverend (who apparently has a second bunker) and/or get married. Just try not to make bad choices, like having Titus and Kimmy wait for an Uber for 4,000 minutes—or they’ll die! The new special, which premieres on May 12, also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, and Johnny Knoxville. Here’s the official synopsis: