Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Chloé Zhao ain't making your old man's Dracula

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Chloé Zhao aint making your old mans iDracula/i
Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP (Getty Images)

Will he wear a space helmet? A cowboy hat? A space helmet with a tiny cowboy hat perched upon it? Dracula’s back, and this ain’t your old man’s bloodsucker. THR reports that Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker behind The Rider, upcoming Oscar hopeful Nomadland, and Marvel outing The Eternals, is now developing a new, novel spin on Dracula for Universal.

Zhao will produce and direct the project, which THR describes as an “original, futuristic, sci-fi Western” that stays true to the filmmaker’s themes, which tend to circle around people living on the fringes of society. “Chloé’s singular lens shines a light on stories of the overlooked and misunderstood,” said Peter Kramer, Universal Pictures president, in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with her as she reimagines one of the most iconic outsider characters ever created.”

Advertisement

Zhao, meanwhile, says in a statement that she’s “always been fascinated by vampires and the concept of the Other they embody.”

Universal’s been tapping a number of impressive filmmakers from different and diverse corners of Hollywood to help refresh its classic monster IP following the collapse of its dead-end Dark Universe. Their efforts are off to a good start, with Leigh Whannel’s The Invisible Man having cleaned up both commercially and critically. Currently, Dexter Fletcher, Paul Feig, Elizabeth Banks, and James Wan are all working on monster movies with Universal.

G/O Media may get a commission
40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks
Now 52% off
40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks

Zhao, meanwhile, is currently celebrating Nomadland’s four Golden Globe nominations, which include nods for best drama, screenplay, and director. Nomadland hits theaters and Hulu later this month.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter