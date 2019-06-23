Photo: Nicholas Hunt (Getty Images)

According to Variety, Charlize Theron’s band of immortal mercenaries has enlisted another member, with Chiwetel Ejiofor singing on to appear in The Old Guard, a Netflix movie adaptation of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández’s comic of the same name. The story is about a group of inexplicably immortal who use their immortality to fight in various wars throughout history, with their dull existence reinvigorated by the appearance of a new immortal fighting for the modern day Marines. Theron is playing the leader of the immortals (and is also producing), with Ejiofor joining Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, and the previously cast Marwan Kenzari from Aladdin.

We don’t really know who any of the others are playing, but they’ll most likely be either immortal soldiers or regular mortals whose lives intersect with these people who cannot die. Gina Prince-Bythewood of Love & Basketball, The Secret Life Of Bees, and Beyond The Lights will direct.