Sam Corlett in The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Photo : Diyah Pera/Netflix

History’s Vikings just recently ended a surprisingly successful six-season run (surprising because it was on History, not because of any specific faults the show may have had), but there’s no need for fans of pillaging and watching Odin supporters kill Jesus supporters to worry, because the franchise will live on with Netflix’s sequel series Vikings: Valhalla. Now, thanks to Deadline, we even know who will be starring in it—and it’s a pretty long list.

Leading the charge is Sam Corlett from Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, who will be playing Leif Eriksson, a viking you’ve definitely heard of (whether it’s because of SpongeBob SquarePants or the fact that he landed in North America some 500 years before Christopher Columbus). He’ll be joined by Frida Gustavsson, who briefly appeared in Netflix’s The Witcher as Geralt’s mother. She’ll be playing Freydis Eriksdotter, who—if the name isn’t enough of a clue—is Leif’s sister. Other stars include Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Caroline Henderson, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen.

The series jumps ahead to the 11th century and will chronicle the continuing adventures of people from northern Europe as they try to take over the world. No spoilers, but at least one of them… makes it to North America and gets referenced on a SpongeBob episode. Vikings: Valhalla doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but Deadline says it will premiere either later this year or at some point next year.