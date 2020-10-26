Photo : Netflix

Netflix is kicking off the lamest Halloween week in the whole entire history of ever with a spooky lil treat: a teaser for the final chapter of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. The fourth season is set to premiere on New Year’s Eve, and if we’re at all lucky in the slightest, we’ll be far too happy-drunk on democracy and freedom from tyranny to watch it until the next day:



It’s kind of a bummer that the fourth season of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina will be its last. Unlike Riverdale, Netflix’s quasi spinoff has remained enjoyable thanks to a much shorter season (half the episodes of Riverdale) and a more focused narrative. Season four pits Sabrina and co. against a barrage of terrors culminating in what sounds like a gnarly final boss:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

That all sounds great except for the Nick part—Sabrina’s romantic life is by far the least interesting part of this series.