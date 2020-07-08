Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is ending later this year

Photo : Diyah Pera/Netflix

Sad news, fans of Sabrina Spellman f ighting or flirting with the devil: t he Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina are coming to a close. Variety reports that the supernatural Archie-verse series will wrap up later this year, when Netflix airs the fourth season (part, whatever) of the well-received mixer of teen angst and immortal stakes.

Advertisement

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa—who also had to recently oversee the funeral of The CW’s Katy Keene—announced the news, stating that, “Working on Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

Advertisement

Chilling Adventures stars Kiernan Shipka as the titular teen witch/occasional Queen Of Hell, alongside Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, and many more. The series drew strong initial reviews for its blending of light-hearted teen fare with much darker subject matter, and has continued to be a low-key success for the streaming service. There’s no specific word yet on when the final block of episodes will air, although “late 2020" is what we’ve heard so far.