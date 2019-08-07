Photo: Jeff Weddell (Netflix)

You might think that Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has already taken the Archie comics property about as dark as it can go. But at the the Television Critics Association press tour, show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told IGN’s The Wrap that things are about to get even darker: “I think it’s safe to say that we are going to hell, yes… We’re going to hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.”

We’ve already met the hooved/un-hooved version of the Dark Lord Satan, a.k.a. Sabrina’s real father (a.k.a. “Zaddy”), played by Australian actor Luke Cook and causing Teen Vogue to despair, “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Made the Dark Lord Hot And It’s All Just Too Much.” And Michelle Gomez’s Lillith, a.k.a Madame Satan, who now rules over the Underworld. In the season 2 finale, as IGN recaps, Sabrina’s buddy Nick sacrificed “his body as a human host for Satan’s soul in order to save Greendale from the Red Angel of Death. Sabrina then vowed to rescue him from the Devil’s fiery labyrinth,” hence season three’s fiery Underworld journey. While the season’s production is underway, Aguirre-Sacasa says he doubts the show can again make its Halloween deadline this year. Well, recreating hell probably takes a while, unless they’re making it all strip malls or something.