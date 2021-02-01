Photo : Alexander Fattal ( Getty Images )

Considering, well, everything about the world right now, finding new ways to relax is definitely a good idea. While we’ll always have old standbys like “lofi hip hop radio - beats to relax/study to” and this video of a cat floating around a bathtub in a plastic container, the people behind tree.fm have created a new contender for the internet’s most blissful chillout aid: The sounds of forests from around the world.

The site has gathered forest soundscapes contributed by people in various countries through Sounds Of The Forest, and tree.fm has put them all in one place in order to help listeners “escape into nature while in lockdown or unable to travel.” While it may be missing our personal favorite forest music—the easy-going jams of the illusive Saxsquatch—hitting the “random forest” button still supplies a pretty wide range of locations to enjoy. The birds twittering away in Norway might sound kind of similar to those in Portugal to the non-ornithologists among us, but it’s nice to know that you’re hearing the sounds of places from around the world that, for now at least, most of us don’t have a chance of actually visiting.



Aside from providing listeners with a way to relax, tree.fm also hopes to encourage environmental action with an ever-present “Plant A Tree” button that redirects to Ecosia’s tree-planting programs. “Wildfires, governments, and [corporations] are still destroying our forests,” the website’s homepage states. Thinking about climate catastrophe may be stressful in and of itself, but, hey, it’s sort of unavoidable if you want to continue listening to nice forests in Estonia or France in years to come.



