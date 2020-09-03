Chicago's Music Box Of Horrors has morphed into 31 Nights Of Terror—see what's playing in October

Photo : Music Box Theatre

Every October, a legion of bloodthirsty horror fans descend on Chicago’s Music Box Theatre to sacrifice sleep before a gore-splattered screen. The Music Box Of Horrors’ 24 hours of carnage is a tradition in the Windy City, but, like all things where like-minded people gather to escape an unforgiving world, it was put in peril by COVID-19. But fear not, fanged friends, the show is not only going on, but it’s bigger than ever, with 24 hours turning into 31 days.

From the first to the last day of October, 31 Nights of Terror at the Drive-In will host daily screenings of obscure and classic horror movies at Pilsen’s Chi-Town Movies Drive-In. a magical place where film fans can be entertained safely in the open air . [Full disclosure: A.V. Club staff writer Katie Rife was on the event’s programming committee.] Late-night shows unfold Sunday through Thursday, and weekends will indulge in themed double features. And while, yes, this is a drive-in, you’re also welcome to drive in on your bike or Heelys, provided you bring your own chair.

Here’s what you can expect:

Grindhouse Fridays: Sickos, rejoice, for Fridays will consist of fare that , per a press release, occupies the “exploitation, splatter, perverse, transgressive, or just plain gross” genres . One double feature highlights Clive Barker’s Nightbreed and James Bond III’s Def By Temptation, while another gives off yuletide vibes with Bob Clark’s Black Christmas

Every Saturday, the Box will present an unimpeachable classic—think Alien, Sequel Sundays: Loving a film doesn’t necessarily mean loving the franchise it spawned, but Sundays will nevertheless present some sequels a cut above the rest. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

In addition to the above events, 31 Nights Of Terror will also be hosting single screenings of movies like Attack The Block, Bones, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, The Host, Re-Animator, and many more, some of which haven’t even been announced yet. Keep up with the information as it’s announced over at the Music Box website, where you can find the full roster of movies as it currently stands .

Tickets run $30 per car for single features and $40 per car for double features. They’ll go on sale for the first 15 nights of screenings on September 10, with the rest of going up for grabs on September 17. Get them here.