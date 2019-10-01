Photo: Fantastic Fest

Hey, have you heard about this South Korean fella, Bong Joon-ho? Word on the street is that he’s one of the great masters of contemporary world cinema, and that his latest, Parasite, is both a triumph of cinematic craftsmanship and a cutting satire of the everyday cruelties of life under capitalism. That description makes it sound a little bit like homework, but it’s also a very funny and entertaining film, described by our film editor A.A. Dowd both as “lunatic genre alchemy” and “pure diabolical fun.”

And you don’t have to take The A.V. Club’s critics’ word for it. (For what it’s worth, we loved it, both out of Cannes and Fantastic Fest.) Parasite won the prestigious Palme D’Or prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, so, by some metrics, depending on how you look at it, it’s the best film in the world—until next year, when another movie takes the prize.

Before that happens, we’re partnering with the Chicago International Film Festival and the film’s distributor, Neon, to present a special free screening of Parasite next Thursday, October 10, here in Chicago. That’ll be at the AMC River East (322 E. Illinois St.), at 7 PM, and you can RSVP for your ticket by following this link. Doors will open at 5:30 and will be reserved until 6:30, when they’ll be released to the wait list. As usual, seating will be first come, first served.