Chicago, turn that frown upside down and see Joker early and for free

Photo : Warner Bros. Entertainment

What is Joker, really? Is it a superhero movie? A gritty, character-based drama? A gripping star turn for Joaquin Phoenix? A nihilistic reflection of a volatile cultural moment? A bellwether of the most insufferably speculative aspects of an artificially accelerated film culture? It’s a little of all of those things, and if your curiosity is getting the best of you—and you happen to live in Chicago—then we’ve got good news: We’re giving away tickets to see it early and for free.

If you’d like to throw your opinions onto the social-media bonfire—or just go see a movie and talk about it with your friends afterwards, that is still an option—all you have to do is follow this link and enter some basic information. In exchange, you’ll get an admit-two pass for an advance screening of Joker on Tuesday, October 1 at 7:00pm at the AMC River East (322 E. Illinois St.). Just remember to arrive early, as this one will fill up fast, and advance screenings are intentionally overbooked to ensure capacity.