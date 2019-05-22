Photo: Warner Bros.

What Chicagoan hasn’t daydreamed about growing to gigantic size and stomping all over the Bubba Gump-riddled tourist trap that is Navy Pier, smashing the hot-dog stands and using the Ferris wheel like a hula hoop, at one point in their lives? Now, with Godzilla: King Of the Monsters set to crush the box office like so many balsa-wood villages and blaze a trail into summer, we’re giving monster fans the opportunity to indulge in this particular fantasy early and for free.



In other words, we’re hosting a preview screening of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters at the Navy Pier IMAX theater (only the biggest screens will do for our kaiju pals) this coming Tuesday, May 28, at 7:00 PM, and we’re giving away 30 admit-two passes. To enter to win yours, simply follow this link and enter some basic information. Just remember to arrive early, as advance screenings are intentionally overbooked to ensure capacity.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters opens everywhere on May 31.