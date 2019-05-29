Amazon Studios is preparing to launch Late Night, a new fantasy starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling set in a faraway world where not only a woman hosts her own network late-night series, but hires another woman with no connections or experience to write for said series. What will they think of next?!?!

And if you live in Chicago and want to witness this outlandish work of unbridled imagination early and for free, you’re in luck. We’re giving away passes to an advance screening of Late Night next Wednesday, June 5, at 7:00 PM at the AMC River East (that’s 322 E. Illinois St.). To enter to win yours, follow this link, click “Get Passes,” and follow the registration instructions. Just be sure to arrive early, as advance screenings are intentionally overbooked to ensure capacity.

Late Night will sprinkle fairy dust on theaters across America on June 7.