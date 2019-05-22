Photo: Netflix

Sure, technically you could wait two days and see the Ali Wong/Randall Park rom-com Always Be My Maybe at home on your couch on Netflix. But we’re giving away passes to an advance VIP screening of the film on Wednesday, May 29 at 7:00 PM at the Davis Theater (4614 N. Lincoln Ave.), and we think it would be fun if you came. Here is a list of reasons why:

There will be drinks and snacks.

There will be a photo booth.

There will be a raffle; we’re not sure what the prizes are, but there will be one nonetheless.

If Keanu Reeves’ cameo in the trailer made Twitter lose its collective mind for half a business day, imagine what the reaction will be like in a crowded theater.

Did we mention there will be snacks?

If you’d like to see the movie early and with a crowd, just follow this link and fill out some basic information. Just please keep in mind that all the usual rules about arriving early to secure your seat apply.

Always Be My Maybe premieres in select theaters and on Netflix on May 31.