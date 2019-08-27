Chicago, float into a screening of It: Chapter Two early and for free

Photo : Warner Bros. Entertainment

This is a public service announcement. Do not follow the demented clown with spittle all over its mouth into an abandoned house—or down a sewer drain, or onto a riverbank, or anywhere else. The clown says it has tickets to see It: Chapter Two early and for free, but the clown is lying. It just wants to bite down on your head with its freaky teeth and suck the Stephen King-loving soul out of your body. We repeat: The clown does not actually have It: Chapter Two tickets.

The A.V. Club does, however. And you can enter to win your pair by following this link and entering some basic information . The screening will take place on Tuesday, September 3 at the AMC Navy Pier IMAX at 7:00pm, and all we ask is that you get there early to ensure your seat, as we predict this one’s going to be packed. There are also a lot of balloons floating around on Navy Pier, so just ... be careful, okay?