Photo: Brian Rose

We like to give away tickets to preview screenings of Hollywood films here at The A.V. Club; it’s a good way to keep our readers in the loop, and this writer used to enter/go to them regularly before she started writing for The A.V. Club, so it feels right to keep up the tradition. But this time, we’re doing something a little different. We’re giving away tickets to an upcoming screening of a locally produced documentary called When I Last Saw Jesse at the Gene Siskel Film Center, and we’re doing so after receiving a very nice personal email from its director and producer, Brian Rose.



Brian is a reader and commenter (hi, Brian!), and wants to share his film—which has won a bunch of prizes, including the documentary prize at the Kansas City Film Fest—with his fellow A.V. Clubbers. Here’s how he describes the film:

It is the story of a student who traveled with his classmates to Chicago for an academic conference, but never made it home. For twelve years his family, friends and investigators have tried to sort out what exactly happened, and who was responsible for the tragedy that occurred one cold night in November.

Intriguing! We’re giving away five tickets to the encore showing of When I Last Saw Jesse this coming Wednesday, September 11, at 8:15 PM at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 N. State St.). To enter to win yours, email us at avcontests@theonion.com with your name and the subject line “Jesse” by 12 PM CT on Monday, September 9. We’ll pick winners that afternoon and notify them by email.

You can also read more about When I Last Saw Jesse and buy tickets to its GSFC screenings tomorrow night and on Wednesday at this link.