Chicago (and Aurora): Watch Wayne’s World and help raise money for Ronan's Reel

Screenshot : Wayne’s World

On Saturday, February 8, Chicagoans (and our neighbors in the surrounding suburbs, including Aurora) can check out a screening of Wayne’s World at the Music Box Theatre and raise money to help those caught up in the addiction crisis.

Shatterproof, a national nonprofit that is committed to reversing the effects of the addiction crisis in this country, has teamed up with Ronan’s Reel, a local nonprofit that was founded in honor of Dan Ronan, a promising Chicago comedian who passed away in 2014. Ronan, a regular at the Lincoln Lodge, addressed his struggle with addiction in his writing and his stand-up comedy; he was also a big fan of the big-hearted buddies at the center of Wayne’s World. So, o n February 8 at 2 p.m. CT, Shatterproof, Ronan’s Reel, and the Music Box Theatre are hosting a screening of this excellent film to raise money for Ronan’s Reel. You can purchase tickets here; or, if you live beyond Aurora, you can donate via their donation page.