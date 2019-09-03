Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment

The primary challenge in bringing The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt’s “800-page behemoth” of a novel, to the big screen is one of adaptation. As we noted in a 2014 Newswire announcing the project:



The novel’s chronology covers about 20 years and tackles several subjects, including coming of age, life in New York, post-traumatic stress, and the lead character’s relationship with the eponymous painting.

Advertisement

As we later noted in a mixed review from 2016, we also “both really liked [the book] in some ways and really hated it in others.” So whether you’re a fan of the book wondering how on earth this could be made into a movie or simply morbidly curious, there are plenty of reasons to want to see the film—especially early and for free.

And we’re giving away passes to do just that, for an advance screening of The Goldfinch on Monday, September 9 at the AMC River East (322 E. Illinois St.) at 7:00 PM. To enter to win yours, simply follow this link and enter some basic information; just please remember to arrive early, as advance screenings are intentionally overbooked to ensure capacity.