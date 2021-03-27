Chet Hanks decides now would be a good time to declare a "white boy summer"

Chet Hanks, on Empire Photo : FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The saga of actor and musician Chester “Chet Haze” Hanks—son of Tom and Rita, half-brother of Colin, minor actor in the live-action Bratz movie—took another twist this weekend, as Hanks decided that now, somehow, would be a good time to declare 2021 to be a “white boy summer.” And if you just full-body flinched at reading those words, imagining all the horrifying permutations of what such a grim season could entail, don’t worry: Hanks doesn’t mean it in, like, a gross way.

This is per an Instagram post that he decided not to delete yesterday , in which Hanks stated that “white boy summer”—a semi-clear play on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer,” we guess—didn’t mean “Trump, NASCAR-type white,” so much as it meant, quote, a “Me, John B., Jack Harlow-type” kind of white. Then he called himself “a REAL vanilla king,” so, hey, actually, ignore what we said earlier: This is still the gross way.

For what it’s worth, Hanks—who appears, tragically, to have dropped the “Haze” moniker from his branding —was a vocal critic of Donald Trump; he also briefly dropped off of social media last year, claiming that QAnon supporters were targeting him and his family. Mostly he appears to have been focused on his acting of late: Hanks had a regular role in Bryan Cranston’s Your Honor, made a small appearance in his dad’s Greyhound, and has popped up semi-regularly on Empire and Shameless. This new social media push suggests he might be getting back into music, though, which, uh, hey: Who wants to watch a video of Colin Hanks being incredibly polite about his brother’s music? Let’s go ahead and watch that, instead of any other videos we could link to right here: