Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

Netflix has a couple of Obamas making content for its platform, and now Apple has lined up a couple of Clintons to pad it out its own Apple TV+ streaming offerings: As announced today in a press release, Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton are going to host and executive produce a new “event docuseries” called Gutsy Women that “will spotlight a richly diverse cast of trailblazing women.” Women who are, in other words, gutsy.

The show is based on the Clintons’ The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories Of Courage And Resilience, and the aforementioned press release frames the show as their “quest” to figure out “what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman.” The press release doesn’t offer any answers or name any of the Gutsy Women, but Wikipedia lists everyone mentioned in the book. It might be a spoiler for the TV show, but there’s people like Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Anne Frank, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg, Jane Goodall, Venus and Serena Williams, Ida B. Wells, Rosa Parks, and Ellen DeGeneres on the list, so most of them will probably get a shoutout at least. The press release doesn’t say when Gutsy Women will premiere, but it does sound like the sort of things that could be made with relative ease during the pandemic, so it might not be too far off.