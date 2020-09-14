Photo : Netflix

Per USA Today, the FBI is currently investigating allegations that Jerry Harris, the immensely cheerful breakout star of Netflix’s Cheer, solicited sex and sexually explicit photos from minors. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant in his Illinois home on Monday afternoon to supplement the investigation. “ The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” FBI special agent Siobhan Johnson told USA Today. Though she did not provide further details, sources confirmed for the outlet that 21-year-old Harris, as of now, has not been criminally charged.

The investigation stems from reports made by cheer industry conglomerate Varsity to police in Florida and Texas after the company’s chief legal officer, Burton Brillhart, learned of “inappropriate sexual conduct.” Harris claimed to be working for the National Cheerleaders Association—a Varsity brand—on social media back in May of 2019 . “As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” he wrote.

According to USA Today’s report, Brillhart’s letters included screenshots of a Snapchat message that showed the top half of what appeared to be Harris’ head and a caption that allegedly read, “ Would you ever want to ****” In addition, there was a shot of a text conversation featuring a “jeremy harris, ” who informed the recipient that they had “found a place for [them] to do stuff.” Brillhart insists that the accusations stem from a time when Harris was not a Varsity employee. The ages of those involved in the allegations have not been revealed as of yet. Harris has not commented on the investigation.