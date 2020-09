Jerry Harris of Netflix’s Cheer Screenshot : Netflix/YouTube ( Fair Use

Per The Chicago Tribune, Cheer’s Jerry Harris was arrested and officially charged on Thursday in Chicago’s federal court with producing child pornography. This comes three days after the FBI began investigating the breakout Netflix star over allegations of sexual misconduct against minors. Harris, 21, was also sued in Texas by two teenagers who accused him of “sexual harassment, exploitation, manipulation, intimidation and sexual abuse.”

