Photo : HBO

Stack Chewing Gum, Black Earth Rising, her movie musical It’s Been So Long, and her various (and welcome) pop-up appearances between Black Mirror and Star Wars: The Last Jedi up against one another and you’ll begin to get an idea of actress and writer Michaela Coel’s far-reaching versatility. Her next endeavor, a hard-hitting drama titled I May Destroy You, appears to add something a little darker to her repertoire. In a new teaser released by HBO today, a pink-haired Coel can be seen struggling to remember what happened during a night of particularly hard partying—which may result in lifelong trauma. Here’s HBO’s official synopsis, per a recent press release :

Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery.

I May Destroy You—premiering sometime this June— is clearly a far cry from her beloved Channel 4 -slash-Netflix comedic hit Chewing Gum, where she starred as the awkwardly maturing Tracey. Her performance earned her a BAFTA award, however she chose to end the series after only two seasons. This new show is a joint production between HBO and BBC and will be made available on HBO platforms worldwide except for the U.K. and Ireland, where it will be distributed by BBC . Like Chewing Gum, Coel created, wrote, and executive produced the half-hour drama. Check out the teaser below.