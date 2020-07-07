Screenshot : Mad Max: Fury Road ( Fair Use

Fans of Mad Max: Fury Road (so... literally everyone?) experienced a bit of whiplash when filmmaker George Miller revealed that he’s working on a spinoff about beloved badass Furiosa—but it won’t star Charlize Theron. P lans for the spinoff were revealed in an oral history of the making of Fury Road published by the New York Times back in May, in which Miller said that the upcoming project is a prequel that centers on the life of a younger Furiosa. The filmmaker has reportedly looked at Killing Eve star Jodie Comer for the part, and while we most definitely respect that choice, we’re not the only ones feeling a little bummed that Theron won’t be reprising her most iconic role to date.



While promoting her role in Netflix’s The Old Guard, Theron spoke with THR about Miller’s decision, which she called “heartbreaking ”:

It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.

Theron echoes the mixed feelings many fans share: Ultimately, we trust and respect the hell out of George Miller, and we’re sure the Furiosa prequel will be great. We’re just kinda sad that we won’t get to see Charlize Theron tackling that role again anytime soon.