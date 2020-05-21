Photo : Aimee Spinks ( Netflix )

Charlize Theron proved she could lead an action epic with Mad Max: Fury Road, and now she’s back to play another dirt-streaked warrior in Andromache of Scythia. Otherwise known as Andy, the immortal vigilante was born in the pages of Greg Rucka’s graphic novel series, The Old Guard, and will manifest in a self-healing mass of flesh and blood this July. Today, Netflix dropped a trailer for the adaptation.

Theron’s Andy and her team of mercenaries—played by Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari—have been protecting the world for centuries, but, rather hilariously, are finding it tough to maintain their cover when everyone carries a camera in their pocket. The film picks up in the present with the arrival of Nile, a new soldier played by If Beale Street Could Talk’s Kiki Layne.

“It was important to feel the weight of thousands and thousands of years on her,” Theron recently told Vanity Fair. “The worst part for her is just feeling like she’s not doing anything. So what is the point, you know? She’s lost faith, not just in herself but in humanity. I think a lot of people can relate to that at this moment in time. We go through periods in life where we just look at the world and go, Oh, my God… You just feel like you’re pushing a rock up a mountain.”

Theron produces in addition to starring, and the film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights). Check out a synopsis below:

Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard swoops into your queue on July 10.