It’s time for another update from the set of Fast And Furious 9 from Vin Diesel, just a few weeks after he, Tyrese Gibson, and Michelle Rodriguez put on a big show to let everyone know how much happier they are without a certain ex-wrestler hogging the spotlight. Now, in his latest dispatch, Diesel has revealed that a few more cast members are returning to the series with Fast 9, teasing that both Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are on set before declaring that he thinks the people of the Dominican Republic are great, no matter what anyone else says. Also, he pronounced “Theron” correctly but said “John Senna” instead of “John Cena,” so it’s all a little weird.

Theron and Mirren both debuted in Fate Of The Furious (that was the last one), with Mirren playing the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw (she’ll also appear in Hobbs And Shaw, so she suddenly became a big part of this series). How long before Diesel starts to get mad about Helen Mirren trying to make these movies all about herself, stealing the focus away from him and Tyrese Gibson? We give it one more sequel.