Ian Reid’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things is one of the more disquieting novels of the last several years, a claustrophobic slice of weird fiction that follows a young woman as she visits her boyfriend’s parents’ farm during a snowstorm. Synecdoche, New York’s Charlie Kaufman is an ideal pairing for the material, versed as he is in complex relationship dynamics and the ways in which their inner workings can manifest in mind-bending ways. His Net flix-bound adaptation was announced a few years back, and star Jesse Plemons detailed the “delirious” shoot in an interview late last year. Now, the streamer has announced a release date.

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, which also counts Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis among its cast, will land in queues on September 4, just in time for spooky season. There will be no shortage of horror to hit this fall—Halloween Kills and Candyman are still slated for release in the shadowy months—but, if it’s anything like the book, expect Kaufman’s film to unnerve in an altogether different way.