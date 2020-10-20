Charlie Brown belongs to Apple TV+ now

Screenshot : YouTube

If your Halloween ritual involves watching It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! while disemboweling an actual pumpkin (you sick fucks), then you should probably know that things will be a little different this year—but that’s okay because you’re used to everything being different this year, so what’s one more stupid thing?! In the grand scheme of All Of This Shit, this change probably actually isn’t that big of a deal: Apple TV+ has apparently secured exclusive rights to Peanuts and all relevant Peanuts content, including the holiday specials that have aired on ABC for the past 20 years. Vulture reports that the streaming platform will serve as the new exclusive home for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang following Apple’s 2018 deal to create new Peanuts content. While ABC has yet to officially confirm that the Peanuts holiday specials will no longer air on its network, Vulture’s source says that is most definitely the case.



But don’t you fret lil babies, for the capitalist overlords of Apple are generous folk and have decided to make the holiday specials free to stream without a subscription during short windows. It’s The Great Pumpkin will be available to non-subscribers from October 30 to November 1, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving from November 25 to November 27, and A Charlie Brown Christmas from December 11 to December 13. Each special will debut on Apple TV+ and be exclusively available to subscribers ahead of (and after) these free windows.