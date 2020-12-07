Even Charlie Brooker thinks that 2020 is so batshit bananas awful that he couldn’t have dreamed it up for Black Mirror himself. But maybe he can make the end of our Hell Year a teensy bit less dismal with his new Netflix comedy event Death To 2020, a mock-doc-style special that takes a look back at this dumb fucking year via archival footage and “some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices.” Joining previously announced cast member Hugh Grant are Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Samson Kayo, and Diane Morgan. Netflix has also released a short teaser for the event, which is still being filmed and does not yet have a release date:



Here’s the official description from Netflix:

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and more, Death to 2020 is the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember.

Death to 2020 is created and executive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and produced by Alison Marlow.