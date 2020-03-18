Photo : Joe Maher ( Getty Images )

There may be an ongoing toilet paper shortage, but one thing a lot of us won’t need to worry about while social-distancing is a shortage of entertainment options. Charli XCX is adding her versatile talents to the streaming fray with “Self-Isolation IG Livestream,” a series of “daily online events, aimed at providing support to those currently self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The musician says she hopes to “spark conversation, share insight, or simply entertain fans across the world who are currently practicing social distancing.” She’ll do so with the help of several of her famous pals, starting today with Christine A nd T he Queens, who collaborated with Charli XCX on the 2019 track “Gone.”



For the first episode, Charli XCX is joined by Christine And The Queens for “an open conversation about the current situation and how it can affect creativity and their mental health”—which she’s referring to as “An Emo Chat.” Diplo will join Charli XCX on Thursday, March 19 for a personal training session, followed by a “Girls Night In” with Rita Ora on Friday, March 20. In an official statement, the singer urges fans to participate in the series: “Viewers are encouraged to be as active in each event as possible, joining the conversation or taking part at home. Through the week’s entire program of online events, Charli will be looking to connect the online world and the real world through shared experience— spreading positivity via her own platform. We’re all in this together, so self-isolation doesn’t have to be isolating.”

Check out the initial schedule below: