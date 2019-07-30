Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper, the breakout creeper from the first season of Mindhunter, headlines the first trailer for the Netflix series’ second outing. As we previously reported, the new episodes will delve into the Atlanta child murders, which left 28 African-Americans dead between 1979 and 1981. Also on hand will be Charles Manson and David Berkowitz, both of whom you can glimpse in the above clip.

David Fincher’s series about the early days of the FBI’s criminal psychology and criminal profiling division was an eerie, engrossing hit when it debuted in 2017. The anticipated new season kicks off on August 16.