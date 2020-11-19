Photo : Murray Close/Lionsgate

Donald Trump was still running for president when word first circulated about Chaos Walking, a buzzy adaptation of Patrick Ness’ book series starring a pair of fresh-faced heroes in the MCU’s Tom Holland and Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley. Since then, Ridley’s bid adieu to the galaxy and Holland’s Spidey has been resurrected from ash.

Chaos Walking, meanwhile, is...still walking, though with a noticeable limp. Edge Of Tomorrow director Doug Liman directed the film, though, per the Wall Street Journal, it reportedly went through millions of dollars in reshoots after some disastrous test screenings. It’s currently slated for a 2021 release, a two-year delay from its original release date of March 1, 2019.

Today, as proof of its existence, Lionsgate dropped a new trailer for the sci-fi adventure. Check it out below:

Ridley stars as Viola, a woman who crash-lands on a planet where there are no women, with a bearded Mads Mikkelsen ominously intoning that they all died. The desolate planet is also populated by hunks like Holland, David Oyelowo, Nick Jonas, and, interestingly, Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter (a fine actor, per his roles in Sons and The Shield). They each suffer from an affliction called “the Noise,” which allows those in their orbit to sense their inner thoughts via washes of color that surround their heads. There’s also a dog. Viola likes the dog.

Chaos Walking is said to strut into theaters on January 22, though you’ll probably not want to hold your breath. There’s a pandemic going on, if you’ve forgotten.