Photo: Netflix

With Netflix dabbling in just about everything these days, it was only a matter of time before it stepped into the arena of music competitions. Rhythm + Flow will be the streaming platform’s first of this particular format and unlike the others, this one will have Cardi B in the judge’s seat. That’s definitely one way to ward off boredom.

Per a recent press release, “global superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris search for the next hip hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.”

The series also taps a number of big-name industry staples to observe and mentor the hip-hop hopefuls, including Snoop Dogg (who is sure to remind us that “this ain’t the voice, motherfucker”), DJ Khaled, Teyana Taylor, Twista, and more. The competition will stream as a three-week event, releasing four hour-long episodes for three consecutive Wednesdays, starting October 9. Check out the trailer below.