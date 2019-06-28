Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

It’s somewhat shocking to think about the fact that Chance The Rapper—KitKat spokesperson, Grammy winner, and education reform maverick—has never released an actual album. Rather, the Chicago native’s (well-earned) reputation as a musician rests on a trio of amazing mixtapes (10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book) along with features on other artist’s albums, and a handful of Soundcloud offerings. He’s been promising for a while now that an actual album would be arriving this year—probably this July—though, and in an effort to build up a little hype for its release, Chance announced this week that all of those old mixtapes are now going on the various streaming platforms. (To be fair, Coloring Book was already on there, although it’s also—along with the other two—getting a vinyl release, too.)

In other words, this is good news for anyone bummed they couldn’t easily stream “Cocoa Butter Kisses” off of Acid Rap without dipping into Soundcloud—although it’s worth noting that Chance apparently couldn’t get clearance for “Juice,” which has been replaced with a note about donating streaming proceeds for the compilations to Social Works, instead.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for the as-yet-untitled actual album—known informally as the Owbum—are now open.



