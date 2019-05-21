Céline Dion can sing—with a voice like hers, you could sing the ingredients on a cereal box and still make it sound good. It, of course, helps that Dion’s had some of the best ballads of all time under her belt—“My Heart Will Go On,” “Because You Loved Me,” and the lesser known (but vital) “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”—but what happens when she sings something a little more...juvenile? Well, turns out, it’s still damn good.



When James Corden asked Dion whether she could make “Baby Shark” dramatic on the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, she of course was up to the challenge. Dion is hyper-focused on getting it right, and her rendition transforms the children’s ditty into a heart-swelling power anthem. And the chest bumps? You can feel those hits in your bones.

If you’ve ever seen Céline Dion in an interview or anything outside of a performance, you’ll know that she has a very outgoing personality, one where you don’t really know what’s going to happen next or come out of her mouth. This is very much on display in this segment, especially when Corden is forcing her to give away her—probably very expensive—shoes. Oh, and they also recreated that famous Titanic scene, giving the people of Las Vegas a surprise in the process.