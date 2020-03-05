Céline Dion fan sings Céline Dion to Céline Dion; Céline Dion approves

Photo : Jackson Lee ( Getty Images )

There are moments of gold, and there are flashes of light. There are things you’d never do again, but then they’d always seemed right. One such thing: S inging Céline Dion’s “I Surrender” to Céline Dion as Céline Dion watches you from behind her giant sunglasses, face unmoving, ready at any moment to go full Rihanna and slide that window right up.



There are nights when the wind is so cold, and there are days when the sun is so cruel, but for Instagram user musicbyfrieda, yesterday was not one of those days. Yesterday the wind was gentle, the sun was kind, and Céline Dion gave her a fist b ump.

Advertisement

To break down what happened here, Céline Dion was leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, climbing into the back of Céline Dion’s fancy automobile, when Céline Dion rolled down her window and was greeted by a fan singing “I Surrender” by Céline Dion to Céline Dion. Céline Dion listened, then reached out to give the Céline Dion fan a Céline Dion fist bump. Then Céline Dion said to the Céline Dion fan, “Thank you for that,” a very nice Céline Dion thing to say to a Céline Dion fan.

It was a wonderful Céline Dion moment, preserved forever on Céline Dion’s internet by the Instagram account of the Céline Dion fan. It was fleeting, just few blissful seconds, but we’d be willing to bet that years down the line, this Céline Dion fan will see a limousine drive by with a window rolled down and it will start coming back, all coming back to her now.

(via Vulture]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com